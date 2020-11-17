Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises over 30 pips over the news favoring odds of the soft Brexit

GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is on the bids near 1.3225, intraday high of 1.3233, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit. Also supporting the pair bulls could be the broad market optimism backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes.
Although UK Brexit Minister David Frost tells PM Boris Johnson to expect a trade deal with the European Union (EU) early next week, fears over another brake in the talks were also spotted in The Sun. The reason could be traced to the continuous deadlock over fisheries and red tape, as cited in the news, which pushes both sides to “get real”.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3216
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3197
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.2969
|Daily SMA100
|1.2949
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3166
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3315
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound is weaker on Brexit woes
The GBP/USD pair peaked for the day at 1.3242 amid the ruling upbeat mode but is ending the day in the red sub-1.3200, as the pound got hit by discouraging Brexit-related news. An EU official said that it might be too late already to clinch a trade deal, while UK PM Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement that they are confident that the UK will prosper if they fail to reach a trade deal with the EU.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.
USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes
USD/JPY is sliding in Tokyo, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the greenback.
Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism
Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896. Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes. Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.
WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 even as US-Iran war fears fade, eyes API stocks
WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. API inventories, risk catalysts will offer short-term direction.