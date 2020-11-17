Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises over 30 pips over the news favoring odds of the soft Brexit

GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

GBP/USD is on the bids near 1.3225, intraday high of 1.3233, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit. Also supporting the pair bulls could be the broad market optimism backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes.

Although UK Brexit Minister David Frost tells PM Boris Johnson to expect a trade deal with the European Union (EU) early next week, fears over another brake in the talks were also spotted in The Sun. The reason could be traced to the continuous deadlock over fisheries and red tape, as cited in the news, which pushes both sides to “get real”.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3216 Today Daily Change 0.0019 Today Daily Change % 0.14 Today daily open 1.3197 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3075 Daily SMA50 1.2969 Daily SMA100 1.2949 Daily SMA200 1.2714 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3242 Previous Daily Low 1.3166 Previous Weekly High 1.3314 Previous Weekly Low 1.3107 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3213 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3195 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3161 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3125 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3084 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3315

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound is weaker on Brexit woes

The GBP/USD pair peaked for the day at 1.3242 amid the ruling upbeat mode but is ending the day in the red sub-1.3200, as the pound got hit by discouraging Brexit-related news. An EU official said that it might be too late already to clinch a trade deal, while UK PM Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement that they are confident that the UK will prosper if they fail to reach a trade deal with the EU.

Read More ...