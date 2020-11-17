Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises over 30 pips over the news favoring odds of the soft Brexit

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

GBP/USD is on the bids near 1.3225, intraday high of 1.3233, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit. Also supporting the pair bulls could be the broad market optimism backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes.

Although UK Brexit Minister David Frost tells PM Boris Johnson to expect a trade deal with the European Union (EU) early next week, fears over another brake in the talks were also spotted in The Sun. The reason could be traced to the continuous deadlock over fisheries and red tape, as cited in the news, which pushes both sides to “get real”.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3216
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.3197
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3075
Daily SMA50 1.2969
Daily SMA100 1.2949
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3242
Previous Daily Low 1.3166
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3195
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3125
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3084
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3315

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound is weaker on Brexit woes

The GBP/USD pair peaked for the day at 1.3242 amid the ruling upbeat mode but is ending the day in the red sub-1.3200, as the pound got hit by discouraging Brexit-related news. An EU official said that it might be too late already to clinch a trade deal, while UK PM Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement that they are confident that the UK will prosper if they fail to reach a trade deal with the EU.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes

USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes

USD/JPY is sliding in Tokyo, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the greenback.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism

Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism

Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896. Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes. Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.

Gold news

WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 even as US-Iran war fears fade, eyes API stocks

WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 even as US-Iran war fears fade, eyes API stocks

WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. API inventories, risk catalysts will offer short-term direction.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures