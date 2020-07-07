Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises 0.60% on Tuesday as the greenback is mixed against the majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable edges toward psychological 1.26 where a key Fib level lies

It has been a strange day in the FX markets with the dollar very mixed against the other G6 currencies. For example, NZD/USD trades higher while AUD/USD is in the red and GBP/USD is positive while EUR/USD is struggling. Obviously there are days like this but we are used to seeing USD being risk-on and risk-off since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

GBP/USD: Imminent break above $1.2540?

In a session where the US dollar came under broad pressure, Cable managed to add less than +10 pips with a small bodied (“spinning top”) candlestick. The resistance between $1.2530/$1.2540 remains a key near term barrier. A fourth small bodied, candle in a row suggests that the market is lacking conviction under this resistance. Although the price is still edging with a slight positive bias, momentum indicators reflect a growing consolidation, with RSI stuck in the low 50s and MACD lines flattening at zero.

