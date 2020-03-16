Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD riding on the coattails of a surprise Fed cut

GBP/USD riding on the coattails of a surprise Fed cut

Following a mixed day on Friday, the US dollar is decisively lower at the start of the week with the news of the Fed cutting rates to zero ahead of when the market was expecting and, consequently, GBP/USD is higher by over 1% in Asia.

At the time fo writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2400 on the nose between a range of 1.2262 and 1.2421 and remains bid as we head towards the Federal Reserve presser where we expect the chairman to announce that the decision was taken in a coordinated effort to not only support the US economy but global financial markets as well.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2339 Today Daily Change 0.0062 Today Daily Change % 0.51 Today daily open 1.2277 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2873 Daily SMA50 1.2972 Daily SMA100 1.2985 Daily SMA200 1.2708 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2625 Previous Daily Low 1.2264 Previous Weekly High 1.3201 Previous Weekly Low 1.2264 Previous Monthly High 1.3204 Previous Monthly Low 1.2726 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2402 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2487 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2153 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2028 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1792 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2513 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2749 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2874

GBP/USD Forecast: UK’s lack of action on coronavirus to keep harming Pound

The GBP/USD pair collapsed this past week, losing roughly 800 pips and ending it in the 1.2270 area. Prevalent dollar’s demand alongside a lack of action from the UK´s government were behind the slump. PM Boris Johnson and UK’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, announced Thursday an action plan that fell way short of what other countries are doing. The plan pretty much recommends a seven-day self-isolation in the case of symptoms, without banning mass gatherings or closing schools. Furthermore, no actions were taken on travel bans. Local scientists are criticising the government, as this light measures, may put the health system under stress and "risk many more lives than necessary."

