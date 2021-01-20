Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reverses from multi-year highs, erases daily gains

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 1.3700 level

During Wednesday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate jumped to the resistance level at 1.3700.

If the given resistance holds, it is likely that the currency pair could bounce off in the nearest future to the support area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3584/1.3622 range.

GBP/USD retreats further below 1.3650 even as the US dollar weakens

The GBP/USD dropped further during the American session and fell to 1.3626, almost a hundred pips below the two-year high it reached earlier on Wednesday at 1.3718. The pound failed to hold to gains and retreat sharply.

During the last hours, the pound has fallen across the board with EUR/GBP making a big comeback, recovering the 0.8860 key support area. The currency remains under pressure. Hours ago, it was the best performer supported by risk appetite and higher-than-expected UK inflation data.

