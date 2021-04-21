Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3900

GBP/USD erases daily losses, steadies around 1.3940 amid renewed USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.3886 but managed to pare its losses in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3936.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that annual inflation, as measured by the Core Consumer Price Index, rose to 1.1% in March from 0.9% in February. This reading matched analysts' estimates and failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

Read more...

GBP/USD: Key Fibo support limits two-day pullback

GBP/USD

Cable extends pullback into second day following failure at psychological 1.40 barrier on Tuesday.

Sterling came under additional pressure after data showed that UK inflation rose below forecast, with return into daily cloud also triggering stops parked below cloud top (1.3941).

Fresh bears faced headwinds on approach to pivotal Fibo support at 1.3879 (38.2% of 1.3669/1.4008) and bounced back above 1.3900 level.

Read more...



