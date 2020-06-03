Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reversal from 1.2610 has been contained above 1.2550

GBP/USD steady above 1.2550 remains close to 1.2645 multi-month highs

Sterling’s reversal from 5-week highs at 1.2610 has been contained at 1.2550 and the pair remains steady, with the 2, ½-month highs, at 1.2645 on sight. The cable is on its way to a 2.6% appreciation following a five-day rally, buoyed by a risk-on market that is weighing on the US dollar.

GBP/USD: Incredible turnaround in cable's prospect – Recovery continues

The recovery on Cable continues. Since the market bounced off $1.2160 last week, there have now been six positive closes in the past seven sessions. Moving decisively clear of the mid-range resistance $1.2360/$1.2465 the market is on the way towards a test of the range highs again at $1.2645. This is an incredible turnaround considering less than two weeks ago Cable was looking at the prospect of $1.20 big figure. Such has been the momentum of this rally we are now looking at strong RSI and Stochastics. The 14 day RSI is into the mid-60s now and is at its strongest since December. It is all set up for a test of the key April highs of $1.2645 now.

