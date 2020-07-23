Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD revealed ascending channel [Video]

GBP/USD: The bulls still have the control [Video]
Backing a sterling rally should still come with a health warning. Yesterday’s session reflects this, with an intraday drop of -90 pips, only to entirely retrace those losses and rebound +90 pips off the day low into the close. An almost perfect doji candle does serve as a warning for the run higher, but for now the bulls still have control as the market has opened marginally positively today. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Revealed ascending channel
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate revealed a medium-term ascending channel. During today's morning, the rate was testing the 55-hour SMA near 1.2720.
From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the currency pair could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 and the Fibo 61.80% in the 1.2615/1.2664 area.
However, if the 55-hour moving average holds, it is likely that the currency pair could trade upwards along the upper channel line within the following trading session. Read more...
GBP/USD rises back above 1.2750, set to test July highs
The GBP/USD rebounded further and printed a fresh daily high, approaching the recent top. Cable climbed to 1.2760 and it is hovering around 1.2750 supported by a weaker US dollar across the board.
After a short-lived recovery, the US dollar turned again to the downside, hitting fresh cycle lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc. It is flat versus antipodeans and emerging market currencies but trending lower. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2535
|Daily SMA50
|1.2474
|Daily SMA100
|1.2417
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2644
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2571
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
