Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD revealed ascending channel [Video]

GBP/USD: The bulls still have the control [Video]

Backing a sterling rally should still come with a health warning. Yesterday’s session reflects this, with an intraday drop of -90 pips, only to entirely retrace those losses and rebound +90 pips off the day low into the close. An almost perfect doji candle does serve as a warning for the run higher, but for now the bulls still have control as the market has opened marginally positively today. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Revealed ascending channel

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate revealed a medium-term ascending channel. During today's morning, the rate was testing the 55-hour SMA near 1.2720.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the currency pair could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 and the Fibo 61.80% in the 1.2615/1.2664 area.

However, if the 55-hour moving average holds, it is likely that the currency pair could trade upwards along the upper channel line within the following trading session. Read more...

GBP/USD rises back above 1.2750, set to test July highs

The GBP/USD rebounded further and printed a fresh daily high, approaching the recent top. Cable climbed to 1.2760 and it is hovering around 1.2750 supported by a weaker US dollar across the board.

After a short-lived recovery, the US dollar turned again to the downside, hitting fresh cycle lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc. It is flat versus antipodeans and emerging market currencies but trending lower. Read more...