Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats to daily lows, back below mid-1.3500s

GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit deal announcement, US stimulus remained supportive

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and moved back above the 1.3600 mark, albeit failed ahead of multi-year tops touched earlier this December. The British pound saw a "sell the fact" reaction to the announcement that the United Kingdom reached a last-minute Brexit deal with the European Union. Given that the outcome was largely priced in the market, the lack of surprise did little to provide any meaningful impetus amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on Christmas Eve.

Both the UK and the EU will now have to ratify the deal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK Parliament will vote on the trade deal by December 30, a day before the end of the Brexit transition period. The European Parliament, however, has declined to vote on the accord this year due to the lack of time for scrutiny. The European Commission, instead, has proposed to provisionally apply the deal until February 28, 2021, as the EU nation members are scheduled to meet in January. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday uptick and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily range, below mid-1.3500s. Following the previous session's intraday pullback of around 80 pips from the vicinity of YTD tops, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick was supported by the optimism about a last-minute Brexit deal and sustained US dollar selling bias.

It is worth reporting that the United Kingdom finally reached a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on the Christmas Eve. However, the fact that the outcome was largely priced in the market, the British pound saw a "sell the fact" reaction to the announcement on Thursday. Read more...

GBP/USD cools down the upside momentum, portrayed early in Asia while easing to 1.3560 ahead of Monday’s European open. The cable initially cheered the US dollar’s broad weakness on the passage of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus. However, uncertainties over the future of the recently signed Brexit deal weigh the quote even as markets are off in the UK.

Bloomberg raises questions about the so-called Canada-style trade deal while raising doubts over the key issues like the level Playing Field, Finance and Gibraltar. On that front, UK’s Financial Minister Rishi Sunak said, per Reuters, “Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted it is an accord which does not have as much as he would have liked about the financial services sector and regulatory equivalence. I think (that) will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions.” Read more...