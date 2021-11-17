Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from weekly top

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed
Having poked one-week high the previous day, GBP/USD bears return during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the cable pair remains pressured at around 1.3420 by the press time. The latest UK employment data underpinned bullish bias towards the Bank of England’s (BOE) next moves.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3611
|Daily SMA50
|1.3651
|Daily SMA100
|1.3729
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3473
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3447
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3529
Pound gets boost from jobs data
The British pound has climbed on Tuesday, after drifting at the start of the week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3445, up 0.25% on the day. The UK posted strong job numbers on Tuesday. Employment rose in the July-September period, as some 304 thousand unemployed persons found work during that time.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed
Having poked one-week high the previous day, GBP/USD bears return during Wednesday's Asian session. That said, the cable pair remains pressured at around 1.3420 by the press time. The latest UK employment data underpinned bullish bias towards the Bank of England's (BOE) next moves.
