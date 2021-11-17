Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from weekly top

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed 

Having poked one-week high the previous day, GBP/USD bears return during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the cable pair remains pressured at around 1.3420 by the press time. The latest UK employment data underpinned bullish bias towards the Bank of England’s (BOE) next moves.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3414
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3611
Daily SMA50 1.3651
Daily SMA100 1.3729
Daily SMA200 1.384
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3473
Previous Daily Low 1.3405
Previous Weekly High 1.3607
Previous Weekly Low 1.3353
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3447
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3431
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3394
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3366
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3327
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3462
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3501
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3529

 

Pound gets boost from jobs data

The British pound has climbed on Tuesday, after drifting at the start of the week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3445, up 0.25% on the day. The UK posted strong job numbers on Tuesday. Employment rose in the July-September period, as some 304 thousand unemployed persons found work during that time. 

