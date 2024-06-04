Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from three-month high, drops below 1.2800

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from three-month high, drops below 1.2800

The British Pound lost ground versus the US Dollar after hitting a three-month high of 1.2817 yet retreated below 1.2800 during the European session. Data from the United States showed the labor market is cooling yet keeping the Greenback in the driver’s seat. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2775, down 0.25%. Read More...

Pound Sterling remains feeble amid uncertainty ahead of US NFP

The Pound Sterling (GBP) corrects from the round-level resistance of 1.2800 against the US Dollar in Tuesday’s New York session. The GBP/USD pair falls after posting a fresh two-month high as the US Dollar (USD) recovers.  The US Dollar rebounds as market sentiment turns cautious ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May, which will be published on Friday. The labor market will provide fresh cues about when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand above 1.2800, highest since March

The GBP/USD pair climbs to its highest level since March 14 during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and is currently placed just above the 1.2800 mark. The near-term bias, meanwhile, seems tilted in favor of bullish traders in the wake of the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Read More...
fxsoriginal
 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.0850 after US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.0850 after US data

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction but manages to hold above 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Although the lower-than-expected US Job Openings data for April limits the US Dollar's gains, the cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to push higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays in red below 1.2800 despite weak US data

GBP/USD stays in red below 1.2800 despite weak US data

GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades deep in the red slightly above 1.2750 after touching its highest level in over two months above 1.2800 earlier in the day. The US Dollar benefits from risk-aversion despite weak JOLTS Job Openings data and weighs on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold under pressure around $2,325.00

Gold under pressure around $2,325.00

Gold continues to push lower and trades below $2,320 on Tuesday, erasing Monday's gains in the process. The renewed US Dollar strength amid souring market mood drags XAU/USD lower, even though US Treasury bond yields struggle to gain traction.

Gold News

Cardano price flashes buy signal, but will ADA bulls cooperate? Premium

Cardano price flashes buy signal, but will ADA bulls cooperate?

Cardano (ADA) price is at a reversal zone but there are other factors at play that could prevent it from flipping bullish. Investors need to pay close attention to immediate levels to determine ADA’s bias.

Read more

ECB cuts pave the way to higher term risk premia

ECB cuts pave the way to higher term risk premia

Historically, before QE, higher policy rates have corresponded to lower term premia and incoming rate cuts would therefore be conducive to higher premia. Going forward, QT should have a large enough impact to revive the term risk premium back to positive territory. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures