GBP/USD will struggle to extend its rally to 1.25 and beyond – ING
GBP/USD has climbed above 1.2300 for the first time since late June. Economists at ING believe that the pair is unlikely to extend its race higher beyond 1.25.
“We struggle to see Cable extend its rally to 1.25 and beyond, but it will undoubtedly be primarily a Dollar/risk sentiment story driving the pair before the BoE meeting.” Read more...
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month top, back below 1.2300 mark amid modest USD recovery
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and hits its highest level since September 16, though the momentum runs out of steam ahead of mid-1.2300s. The pair trims a part of its intraday gains and retreats below the 1.2300 mark during the early part of the European session. Read more...
GBP/USD now looks at 1.2400 – UOB
In the opinion of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, GBP/USD now shifts the focus to the 1.2400 region.
24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘there is room for another leg higher in GBP to 1.2350 before the risk of a pullback increases’. However, GBP plunged to 1.2137 in NY trade. The decline was however, short-lived as GBP rebounded strongly from the low and closed slightly higher at 1.2293 (+0.24%). We still see room for GBP to edge higher but a break of 1.2350 appears unlikely today. Support is at 1.2245, followed by 1.2200.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2286
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1885
|Daily SMA50
|1.1503
|Daily SMA100
|1.1656
|Daily SMA200
|1.2149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.251
