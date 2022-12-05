GBP/USD will struggle to extend its rally to 1.25 and beyond – ING

GBP/USD has climbed above 1.2300 for the first time since late June. Economists at ING believe that the pair is unlikely to extend its race higher beyond 1.25.

“We struggle to see Cable extend its rally to 1.25 and beyond, but it will undoubtedly be primarily a Dollar/risk sentiment story driving the pair before the BoE meeting.” Read more...

GBP/USD retreats from multi-month top, back below 1.2300 mark amid modest USD recovery

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and hits its highest level since September 16, though the momentum runs out of steam ahead of mid-1.2300s. The pair trims a part of its intraday gains and retreats below the 1.2300 mark during the early part of the European session. Read more...

GBP/USD now looks at 1.2400 – UOB

In the opinion of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, GBP/USD now shifts the focus to the 1.2400 region.

24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘there is room for another leg higher in GBP to 1.2350 before the risk of a pullback increases’. However, GBP plunged to 1.2137 in NY trade. The decline was however, short-lived as GBP rebounded strongly from the low and closed slightly higher at 1.2293 (+0.24%). We still see room for GBP to edge higher but a break of 1.2350 appears unlikely today. Support is at 1.2245, followed by 1.2200.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2286
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2283
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1885
Daily SMA50 1.1503
Daily SMA100 1.1656
Daily SMA200 1.2149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.23
Previous Daily Low 1.2134
Previous Weekly High 1.2311
Previous Weekly Low 1.19
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2237
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2198
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2178
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2073
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2012
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2344
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2405
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

