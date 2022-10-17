GBP/USD Outlook: Traders look to UK FM Hunt before placing fresh directional bets

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and sticks to its modest gains through the early European session. The uptick is sponsored by a modest US dollar weakness, though lacks bullish conviction. A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, along with the risk-on impulse, exert some downward pressure on the safe-haven greenback. The pair, however, struggles to find acceptance above the 1.1300 mark as traders prefer to wait for a fresh update on the new UK government's fiscal plans.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than scheduled, in an effort to restore investors' confidence. The mini-budget announced by his predecessor on September 23 led to a slump in the British pound and government bonds, forcing the Bank of England (BOE) to intervene. Commenting on the economic package, Hunt said late on Saturday that the government had gone "too far, too fast" in its drive for growth. Read more...

GBP/USD retreats from daily top, still well bid amid broad-based USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair catches fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week, though struggles to find acceptance or capitalize on the move beyond the 1.1300 mark. Spot prices, hold steady above mid-1.1200s through the first half of the European session amid a modest US dollar weakness.

A strong recovery in the global risk sentiment, along with a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, turn out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the safe-haven buck. That said, a combination of factors helps limit deeper losses for the greenback and keeps a lid on the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being. Read more...

GBP/USD: Risks are skewed to the downside heading into year-end – MUFG

GBP/USD has arleady fully reversed mini-budget sell-off. Nevertheless, economists at MUFG Bank believe that the path of least resistance for the pound tilts to the downside.

“The ongoing reversal of the government’s tax cut plans is encouraging the UK rate market to scale back expectations for the size of BoE rate hikes. Market participants are now weighing up whether the BoE will deliver a 75 bps or 100 bps hike in November and the expected terminal rate has fallen from just over 6.00% to just below 5.50%.” Read more...