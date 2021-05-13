Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats below 1.4100 amid US dollar pick up

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised for further downside towards 1.4000

GBP/USD bears lick their wounds near 1.4060, up 0.08% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped the most in May the previous day on broad US dollar strength.

Sellers are likely to keep the reins as Wednesday’s losses pulled the GBP/USD prices back from a short-term rising channel’s resistance line, coupled with bearish MACD.

Hence, the quote’s further losses towards late April top surrounding 1.4010, quickly followed by the 1.4000 threshold, can’t be ruled out.

Read more ....

GBP/USD retreats below 1.4100 amid US dollar pick up

GBP/USD edges lower to 1.4060 while trimming the early Asian gains ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable dropped the most in nearly two weeks the previous day amid the US CPI-led US dollar strength despite strong UK data. The bearish impulse stays on the table amid a light calendar, also ignored mixed catalysts from the Bank of England (BOE) and concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19).

King Dollar remains firm…

Having jumped the most in two months, due to the strong US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led risk-off mood, the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids to 90.75 amid fresh challenges to market sentiment. Among them, CNN’s news quoting a leading Democratic economist Larry Summers, while warning the White House on the ‘overheating’ issue, gains major attention. Also on the same side could be the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker’s failed attempt to placate bears and escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Read more ...