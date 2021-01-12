Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retraction unable to tilt appreciation scale

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3520.. Although the British pound fell from 1.3566 in New Zealand to 1.3483 at European open, then to session lows at 1.3451 in NY on usd's strength, price staged a strong short-covering rebound to 1.3535.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Cable's rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then gain to a 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3703 last Mon suggests price may head to 1.3775 after consolidation, however, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 1.3955. On the downside, below 1.3429 signals temp. top is made n risks 1.3305, 1.3135. Read more...

GBP/USD technical analysis – Retraction unable to tilt appreciation scale

GBPUSD continues to echo a positive tone despite recently retreating from a fresh 32-month high of 1.3703. The rising red Tenkan-sen line is suggesting positive momentum is growing, while the flattening blue Kijun-sen line is indicating that the ascent is under stress. Nonetheless, the advancing simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the bullish picture.

Furthermore, the short-term oscillators are conveying a pickup in positive sentiment. The MACD remains some distance above the zero line despite weakening slightly below its red trigger line, while the upwards pointing RSI manages to persist in bullish territory. Also broadcasting additional price strength is the stochastic %K line, which ricocheted off the 20 mark and above the %D. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around mid-1.3500s

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3565-70 region in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-1.3500s, up around 0.25% for the day.

The pair built on the overnight bounce from mid-1.3400s, or two-week lows and edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday. The US dollar was seen consolidating its recent strong recovery gains from the lowest level in nearly three years and was seen as one of the key factors behind the intraday uptick. Read more...