Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retraces below 1.2800 on a strong USD

GBP/USD retraces below 1.2800 on a strong USD, ahead of Powell testimony, BoE’s decision

GBP/USD retraces after hitting a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.2848 in the last week, down 0.34% back at the 1.2700 handle, amidst a strong US Dollar (USD). Expectations for additional tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and an “overbought” US equity market dampened investors’ mood. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2755 after hitting a high of 1.2806. Read More...

GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD faces resistance around 1.2800 as USD Index finds support, UK CPI eyed

The GBP/USD pair has sensed selling pressure near the round-level resistance of 1.2800 in the London session. The Cable is facing the heat as the market mood has turned indecisive due to the extended weekend in the United States. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains focused on 1.2900 – UOB

In the view of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, GBP/USD could still set sail to the 1.2900 region in the next few weeks. Read More...

Today last price 1.2752
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.2792
 
Daily SMA20 1.2513
Daily SMA50 1.25
Daily SMA100 1.2328
Daily SMA200 1.2051
 
Previous Daily High 1.2837
Previous Daily Low 1.277
Previous Weekly High 1.2848
Previous Weekly Low 1.2487
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2796
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2762
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2733
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2829
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2866
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2896

 

 

 
EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains Premium

EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.0891, achieved after the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May.  The US Dollar also gather strength against its rivals on the back of growth-related concerns.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2750 ahead of critical UK data

GBP/USD extended its daily slide and briefly traded below 1.2750 at the beginning of the American session. Demand for the US Dollar  receded, with market player awaiting the UK Consumer Price Index

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium

Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone

XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce. 

Gold News

Crypto markets take a breather

Crypto markets take a breather

Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout. 

Read more

Expectations are rising for BoE action

Expectations are rising for BoE action

 The US data today is housing starts and permits, following the NAHB index yesterday showing housing market sentiment up in June to the highest in nearly a year.

Read more

