Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retesting last week's highs

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3700 a reachable target ahead of UK jobs report
The GBP/USD pair is looking to edge higher in the near term as the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish policy outlook is allowing the British pound to find demand and show resilience against its major rivals. The pair is currently trading around mid-1.3600s and the technical outlook also suggests that it could target 1.3700.
The impact of the monetary policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the BoE is also reflected upon the EUR/GBP pair, which is currently closing in on the 2021-low it set 0.8450 in August. Read more...
GBP/USD retesting last week's highs
The GBPUSD fell 3.60% (500 pips) last month (from high to low. From September lows we have seen an increase of 1.93% (258 pips) to retest the previous broken lows.
This move is a 76.4% pullback of the last impulse down and a 50% pullback of September's range. A reversal is still not in play and price could definitely break above the 1.3675 since the short term structure is pretty much bullish. In the past 5 trading days, price has printed a new daily high. Read more...
GBP/USD pares intraday gains to two-week tops, up little around 1.3625-30 area
The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and was last seen trading around the 1.3625-30 region, still up over 0.10% for the day.
The Bank of England officials signalled an imminent interest rate hike over the weekend and provided a goodish intraday lift to the British pound on the first day of a new trading week. The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially very damaging period of inflation unless policymakers take action. Adding to this, Michael Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, suggested that investors were right to bring forward bets on rate hikes. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.363
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3656
|Daily SMA50
|1.3743
|Daily SMA100
|1.3845
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3659
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.363
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
