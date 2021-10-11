Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retesting last week's highs

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3700 a reachable target ahead of UK jobs report

The GBP/USD pair is looking to edge higher in the near term as the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish policy outlook is allowing the British pound to find demand and show resilience against its major rivals. The pair is currently trading around mid-1.3600s and the technical outlook also suggests that it could target 1.3700.

The impact of the monetary policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the BoE is also reflected upon the EUR/GBP pair, which is currently closing in on the 2021-low it set 0.8450 in August. Read more...

GBP/USD retesting last week's highs

The GBPUSD fell 3.60% (500 pips) last month (from high to low. From September lows we have seen an increase of 1.93% (258 pips) to retest the previous broken lows.

This move is a 76.4% pullback of the last impulse down and a 50% pullback of September's range. A reversal is still not in play and price could definitely break above the 1.3675 since the short term structure is pretty much bullish. In the past 5 trading days, price has printed a new daily high. Read more...

GBP/USD pares intraday gains to two-week tops, up little around 1.3625-30 area

The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and was last seen trading around the 1.3625-30 region, still up over 0.10% for the day.

The Bank of England officials signalled an imminent interest rate hike over the weekend and provided a goodish intraday lift to the British pound on the first day of a new trading week. The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially very damaging period of inflation unless policymakers take action. Adding to this, Michael Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, suggested that investors were right to bring forward bets on rate hikes. Read more...