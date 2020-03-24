Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retains Its Broader Weakness

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Inside short-term falling channel

Despite marking 0.40% gains on the daily basis, GBP/USD recovery seems doubtful inside the immediate falling trend channel. The cable pair currently takes rounds to 1.1590 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Even if the quote manages to cross 1.1620 channel resistance, a confluence of 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March 18/19 declines, around 1.1680/85 could question the buyers afterward.

GBP/USD Retains Its Broader Weakness

GBP/USD looks to weaken further as it looks to extend its broader downtrend. Support stands at 1.1450 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.1400 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1350 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.1300 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.1250 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.1550 with a turn above there allowing for morel strength towards the 1.1600 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.1650 level followed by the 1.1700 level. On the whole, GBP/USD faces further downside threats in the new week.

