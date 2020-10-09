Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retains bullish bias in very short-term

GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to fall from the highs? Four reasons to sell sterling
Is cable mounting its last climb? GBP/USD is trading closer to the top of the range, buoyed by hopes for US fiscal stimulus. President Donald Trump backtracked on canceling talks with Democrats after markets fell earlier in the week, and is now pushing them higher with the willingness to compromise. In turn, the safe-haven dollar is down. However, the pound has its own issues.
1) Stimulus asymmetry: While America's potential relief package is still unknown, Britain's less-generous furlough scheme is already priced into sterling. That is the first bearish factor. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to lay out a reduced program to aid employees who are unable to work due to the pandemic. The move was already made known a few weeks ago, and Sunak's official announcement is unlikely to help the pound. Moreover, paying only two-thirds of salaries is set to hurt consumption. Read More...
GBP/USD technical analysis: Retains bullish bias in very short-term
GBPUSD gained some ground above the potential bearish crossover of the 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The momentum indicators are signaling a neutral-to-bearish retracement as the RSI is pointing down in the positive territory, while the MACD is moving horizontally above the zero line.
However, in case the price continues to rebound off the 1.2670 support level, it could open the door for the 1.3000-1.3035 resistance area. Above this crucial zone, the bulls could meet resistance at the 1.3170 barrier, taken from the inside swing low on September 4. Further advances could lead the pair until the eight-month peak of 1.3481. Read More...
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2950 after UK GDP misses estimates with 2.1% MoM in August
The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy expanded less-than-expected in August, arriving at +2.1% versus +4.6% expected and +6.6% previous.
Meanwhile, the Index of services (August) arrived at +7.1% 3M/3M vs. -4.0% expected and -8.1% prior.
The Cable keeps gains near 1.2950, off the highs on the UK GDP release. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2945
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2866
|Daily SMA50
|1.303
|Daily SMA100
|1.2794
|Daily SMA200
|1.2713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.297
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2892
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2979
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2747
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2975
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.