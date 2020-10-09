Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retains bullish bias in very short-term

GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to fall from the highs? Four reasons to sell sterling

Is cable mounting its last climb? GBP/USD is trading closer to the top of the range, buoyed by hopes for US fiscal stimulus. President Donald Trump backtracked on canceling talks with Democrats after markets fell earlier in the week, and is now pushing them higher with the willingness to compromise. In turn, the safe-haven dollar is down. However, the pound has its own issues.

1) Stimulus asymmetry: While America's potential relief package is still unknown, Britain's less-generous furlough scheme is already priced into sterling. That is the first bearish factor. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to lay out a reduced program to aid employees who are unable to work due to the pandemic. The move was already made known a few weeks ago, and Sunak's official announcement is unlikely to help the pound. Moreover, paying only two-thirds of salaries is set to hurt consumption.

GBP/USD technical analysis: Retains bullish bias in very short-term

GBPUSD gained some ground above the potential bearish crossover of the 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The momentum indicators are signaling a neutral-to-bearish retracement as the RSI is pointing down in the positive territory, while the MACD is moving horizontally above the zero line.

However, in case the price continues to rebound off the 1.2670 support level, it could open the door for the 1.3000-1.3035 resistance area. Above this crucial zone, the bulls could meet resistance at the 1.3170 barrier, taken from the inside swing low on September 4. Further advances could lead the pair until the eight-month peak of 1.3481.

GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2950 after UK GDP misses estimates with 2.1% MoM in August

The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy expanded less-than-expected in August, arriving at +2.1% versus +4.6% expected and +6.6% previous.

Meanwhile, the Index of services (August) arrived at +7.1% 3M/3M vs. -4.0% expected and -8.1% prior.

The Cable keeps gains near 1.2950, off the highs on the UK GDP release.