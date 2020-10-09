Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retains bullish bias in very short-term

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to fall from the highs? Four reasons to sell sterling

Is cable mounting its last climb? GBP/USD is trading closer to the top of the range, buoyed by hopes for US fiscal stimulus. President Donald Trump backtracked on canceling talks with Democrats after markets fell earlier in the week, and is now pushing them higher with the willingness to compromise. In turn, the safe-haven dollar is down. However, the pound has its own issues.

1) Stimulus asymmetry: While America's potential relief package is still unknown, Britain's less-generous furlough scheme is already priced into sterling. That is the first bearish factor. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to lay out a reduced program to aid employees who are unable to work due to the pandemic. The move was already made known a few weeks ago, and Sunak's official announcement is unlikely to help the pound. Moreover, paying only two-thirds of salaries is set to hurt consumption. Read More...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD technical analysis: Retains bullish bias in very short-term

GBPUSD gained some ground above the potential bearish crossover of the 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The momentum indicators are signaling a neutral-to-bearish retracement as the RSI is pointing down in the positive territory, while the MACD is moving horizontally above the zero line.

However, in case the price continues to rebound off the 1.2670 support level, it could open the door for the 1.3000-1.3035 resistance area. Above this crucial zone, the bulls could meet resistance at the 1.3170 barrier, taken from the inside swing low on September 4. Further advances could lead the pair until the eight-month peak of 1.3481. Read More...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2950 after UK GDP misses estimates with 2.1% MoM in August

The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy expanded less-than-expected in August, arriving at +2.1% versus +4.6% expected and +6.6% previous.

Meanwhile, the Index of services (August) arrived at +7.1% 3M/3M vs. -4.0% expected and -8.1% prior.

The Cable keeps gains near 1.2950, off the highs on the UK GDP release. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2945
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2866
Daily SMA50 1.303
Daily SMA100 1.2794
Daily SMA200 1.2713
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.2892
Previous Weekly High 1.2979
Previous Weekly Low 1.2747
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.294
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2817
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2975
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3012
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3054

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

GBP/USD News

Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected

Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected

Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.

Read more

WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends

WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends

After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures