Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resuming the rise with Bullish Boris?

GBP/USD Analysis: Once again fails near 200-day SMA amid deteriorating global risk sentiment

The GBP/USD pair surged over 200 pips intraday and shot to over two-week tops on Thursday amid some aggressive US dollar selling. Against the backdrop of Wednesday's dovish Fed and awful US GDP report, the greenback was further weighed down by the post-ECB pickup in the demand for the shared currency. The USD bearish pressure aggravated further following the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which dropped 603k to 3839k in the week ending April 25.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over the successful stage 1 clinical trial of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients and re-opening of economies in some parts of the world turned out to be short-lived. Worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus virus pandemic remained the key theme in the global financial markets. The market fears were evident from a fresh leg down in the US equity markets, which extended some support to the USD's perceived safe-haven status.

GBP/USD Forecast: Resuming the rise with Bullish Boris? US data and lockdown leaks eyed

We are past the peak – declared Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his first coronavirus briefing after returning to work from his own near-death experience. GBP/USD may resume its rises thanks to this optimism and after moving by the dollar's swings.

The PM, who took an additional day to attend the birth of his new baby boy, seemed more optimistic and less worried than beforehand. The UK has been gradually bending the COVID-19 curve, with hospitalizations, new cases, and deaths. While the country's mortality rate jumped, it was due to accounting for previous fatalities.

GBP/USD strong move up retracing towards the POC

The GBP/USD is moving lower after initial spike yesterday. Markets have been very nervous and in whipsaw mode.

Chaotic market movements might have been caused by end month flows and fixing. Bounces close to 200 pips within different markets have been spotted. The GBP/USD is retracing and we might see buying close to 1.2500 zone again. Targets are then 1.2553, followed by 1.2590 and 1.2645. Ideally for bullish price action, the pair should supported above 1.2490.

