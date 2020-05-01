Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resuming the rise with Bullish Boris?

GBP/USD Analysis: Once again fails near 200-day SMA amid deteriorating global risk sentiment
The GBP/USD pair surged over 200 pips intraday and shot to over two-week tops on Thursday amid some aggressive US dollar selling. Against the backdrop of Wednesday's dovish Fed and awful US GDP report, the greenback was further weighed down by the post-ECB pickup in the demand for the shared currency. The USD bearish pressure aggravated further following the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which dropped 603k to 3839k in the week ending April 25.
Meanwhile, the latest optimism over the successful stage 1 clinical trial of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients and re-opening of economies in some parts of the world turned out to be short-lived. Worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus virus pandemic remained the key theme in the global financial markets. The market fears were evident from a fresh leg down in the US equity markets, which extended some support to the USD's perceived safe-haven status. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Resuming the rise with Bullish Boris? US data and lockdown leaks eyed
We are past the peak – declared Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his first coronavirus briefing after returning to work from his own near-death experience. GBP/USD may resume its rises thanks to this optimism and after moving by the dollar's swings.
The PM, who took an additional day to attend the birth of his new baby boy, seemed more optimistic and less worried than beforehand. The UK has been gradually bending the COVID-19 curve, with hospitalizations, new cases, and deaths. While the country's mortality rate jumped, it was due to accounting for previous fatalities. Read More....
GBP/USD strong move up retracing towards the POC
The GBP/USD is moving lower after initial spike yesterday. Markets have been very nervous and in whipsaw mode.
Chaotic market movements might have been caused by end month flows and fixing. Bounces close to 200 pips within different markets have been spotted. The GBP/USD is retracing and we might see buying close to 1.2500 zone again. Targets are then 1.2553, followed by 1.2590 and 1.2645. Ideally for bullish price action, the pair should supported above 1.2490.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
WTI drops below $19.00 amid mostly quiet markets
NYMEX WTI Futures for June drops below $19.00 while heading into the European session open on Friday. In doing so, the black gold trims the early-Asian session gains to sub-1.0%.