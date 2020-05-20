Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resuming the rally?

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading below the 1.2300 resistance vs. US dollar
GBP/USD is having a reaction up although the spot is still trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is currently capped by the 1.2300 figure and the 50 SMA. Since the overall trend is down, bears can come back soon and try to drive prices below the 1.2200 level en route towards the 1.2100 level. On the other hand, a clear break beyond 1.2300 can yield further but limited advances. Resistances can be seen near 1.2400 and 1.2500 levels. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Resuming the rally? Not so fast, three reasons to expect a downside correction
A breather before next move up? Not so fast, especially with Brexit breathing down the pound's neck.GBP/USD has been edging lower as the safe-haven US dollar regained some ground. While the greenback may be ready to retreat once again, the pound's position may limit any gains and perhaps suggest falls.
Markets rallied on Monday – diminishing demand for the dollar – amid hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. Massachusets-based Moderna announced positive results among eight patients and inspired investors. However, as time passed by, the lack of any details that scientists could scrutinize – nor any acknowledgment from government bodies involved in the project – caused doubts, that sent the dollar back up and equities lower. Read more...
GBP/USD: Three-pound pressures
While shares have found their feet and the greenback is giving ground again, sterling may still stumble due to UK-related reasons, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“Daily COVID-19 deaths are on the rise once again, jumping to 545 in Tuesday's report. The ongoing misery limits the government's ability to lift the lockdown, weighing on the economy.”
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2278
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2355
|Daily SMA50
|1.2294
|Daily SMA100
|1.2651
|Daily SMA200
|1.2664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2296
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2184
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2417
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
