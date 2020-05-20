Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resuming the rally?

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading below the 1.2300 resistance vs. US dollar

GBP/USD is having a reaction up although the spot is still trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is currently capped by the 1.2300 figure and the 50 SMA. Since the overall trend is down, bears can come back soon and try to drive prices below the 1.2200 level en route towards the 1.2100 level. On the other hand, a clear break beyond 1.2300 can yield further but limited advances. Resistances can be seen near 1.2400 and 1.2500 levels.

GBP/USD Forecast: Resuming the rally? Not so fast, three reasons to expect a downside correction

A breather before next move up? Not so fast, especially with Brexit breathing down the pound's neck.GBP/USD has been edging lower as the safe-haven US dollar regained some ground. While the greenback may be ready to retreat once again, the pound's position may limit any gains and perhaps suggest falls.

Markets rallied on Monday – diminishing demand for the dollar – amid hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. Massachusets-based Moderna announced positive results among eight patients and inspired investors. However, as time passed by, the lack of any details that scientists could scrutinize – nor any acknowledgment from government bodies involved in the project – caused doubts, that sent the dollar back up and equities lower.

GBP/USD: Three-pound pressures

While shares have found their feet and the greenback is giving ground again, sterling may still stumble due to UK-related reasons, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.

“Daily COVID-19 deaths are on the rise once again, jumping to 545 in Tuesday's report. The ongoing misery limits the government's ability to lift the lockdown, weighing on the economy.”

