Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD respects pivot point

GBP/USD Forecast: British pound loses ground as markets doubt BoE hike in November
Following Tuesday's rally to a fresh five-week high of 1.3835, the GBP/USD pair has reversed its direction and fell below 1.3800 on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that inflation in September wasn't as scary as anticipated.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged lower to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August. Moreover, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, retreated to 2.9% from 3.1%. Further details of the publication revealed that the Producer Price Index - Input rose to 11.4% on a yearly basis, falling short of the market expectation of 11.6%. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Respects pivot point
On Tuesday, the GBP/USD surged and reached the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at the 1.3830 level. The pivot point's resistance held and caused a decline. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the decline had passed the support of the 55-hour SMA at 1.3769 and was heading to the 1.3750 mark.
In the case that the 1.3750 mark, which could be supported by the 100-hour SMA, holds, the EUR/USD would recover. A potential recovery might find resistance first in the 55-hour SMA at 1.3770. Afterward, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3830 might serve as resistance. Read more...
GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis
The market has seen some bad economic data yesterday with lower US housing starts and building permits but stocks were higher anyway. Earlier today the UK CPI figures came out 3.1% vs 3.2% while covid cases are climbing higher so this is causing some setback on cable, which has been technically expected based on Elliott wave structure. As you know the market will slow down after five waves so the current pullback is normal and it can stabilize at former wave four, near 38.2%. Read more...
