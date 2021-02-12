Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resilient to the dollar’s demand

GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3817 while trying to break out the latest range above 1.3800 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable struggles to overcome the previous day’s losses, the first in last six, amid recently positive updates concerning the Northern Ireland (NI) border discussion between European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain’s top Brexit minister Michael Gove.

Overview
Today last price 1.3807
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.3816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3699
Daily SMA50 1.3583
Daily SMA100 1.3338
Daily SMA200 1.3034
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.386
Previous Daily Low 1.38
Previous Weekly High 1.3758
Previous Weekly Low 1.3566
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3791
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3766
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3732
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.385
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3909

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound resilient to the dollar’s demand

The GBP/USD pair held around its recent highs, consolidating its latest gains for most of this Thursday, turning south in the American afternoon amid resurgent risk aversion. The UK published the January RICS Housing Price Balance, which missed expectations, up by 50% vs 63% in the previous month. However, the figure hardly affected the Pound. In the coronavirus front, the UK continued to ramp up vaccine immunization, but Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said that the local variant is a concern, as she said that it is “likely to sweep the world,” and could affect the effectiveness of vaccines.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

