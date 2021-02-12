Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resilient to the dollar’s demand

GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3817 while trying to break out the latest range above 1.3800 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable struggles to overcome the previous day’s losses, the first in last six, amid recently positive updates concerning the Northern Ireland (NI) border discussion between European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain’s top Brexit minister Michael Gove.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3807 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1.3816 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3699 Daily SMA50 1.3583 Daily SMA100 1.3338 Daily SMA200 1.3034 Levels Previous Daily High 1.386 Previous Daily Low 1.38 Previous Weekly High 1.3758 Previous Weekly Low 1.3566 Previous Monthly High 1.3759 Previous Monthly Low 1.3451 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3823 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3837 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3791 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3766 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3732 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.385 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3884 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3909

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound resilient to the dollar’s demand

The GBP/USD pair held around its recent highs, consolidating its latest gains for most of this Thursday, turning south in the American afternoon amid resurgent risk aversion. The UK published the January RICS Housing Price Balance, which missed expectations, up by 50% vs 63% in the previous month. However, the figure hardly affected the Pound. In the coronavirus front, the UK continued to ramp up vaccine immunization, but Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said that the local variant is a concern, as she said that it is “likely to sweep the world,” and could affect the effectiveness of vaccines.

Read More ...