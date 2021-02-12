Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resilient to the dollar’s demand

GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3817 while trying to break out the latest range above 1.3800 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable struggles to overcome the previous day’s losses, the first in last six, amid recently positive updates concerning the Northern Ireland (NI) border discussion between European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain’s top Brexit minister Michael Gove.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3807
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3583
|Daily SMA100
|1.3338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3909
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound resilient to the dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair held around its recent highs, consolidating its latest gains for most of this Thursday, turning south in the American afternoon amid resurgent risk aversion. The UK published the January RICS Housing Price Balance, which missed expectations, up by 50% vs 63% in the previous month. However, the figure hardly affected the Pound. In the coronavirus front, the UK continued to ramp up vaccine immunization, but Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said that the local variant is a concern, as she said that it is “likely to sweep the world,” and could affect the effectiveness of vaccines.
