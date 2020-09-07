Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD resilient to the dollar’s demand

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 10-day SMA questions declines toward seven-week-old support line
Despite bouncing off a one-week low the previous day, GBP/USD looks for a clear direction while taking rounds to 1.3275 during Friday’s Asian session. The cable slumped to the 10-day SMA after marking the biggest losses since August 21 on Thursday. However, any further declines have been probed by the traders’ pre-NFP cautious mood.
Even so, bearish MACD signals suggest the pair’s further weakness, which in turn highlights a multi-day-old support line, at 1.3220 for sellers. Also acting as downside filters could be August 06 high of 1.3185 and the July month’s top surrounding 1.3170. In a case where the US dollar snaps the three-day winning streak after August month’s employment numbers, buyers may aim for 1.3350 and 1.3400 immediate resistances.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound resilient to the dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.3175 last Friday, recovering ahead of the close to end the day little changed at 1.3280. The pound was hit during European trading hours by a worse than expected August Construction PMI, which resulted in August in 54.6 from 58.1 in July. Also, comments from BOE’s MPC Michael Saunders pressured the UK currency, as he said that further monetary easing may be needed to support the economy. As many other policymakers from around the world, Saunders noted that economic outlook will largely depend on dynamics of the pandemic, remarking that uncertainties are high at present.
