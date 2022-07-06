GBP/USD Forecast: Difficult to bet on a steady pound recovery
GBP/USD has recovered toward 1.2000 in the early European morning following Tuesday's steep drop but failed to preserve its momentum. The political drama in the UK and growing recession fears should continue to weigh on the pair in the near term.
Gas prices in the UK hit three-month highs on Tuesday with the ongoing strike at Norway's state-backed Equinor threatening further cuts to UK's gas imports. The British economy relies heavily on energy imports and it becomes more and more likely for the economy to tip into recession before the end of the year, causing the sterling to lose interest. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Repeated close below 1.20 to keep bears in play for further drop
Cable remains at the back foot but holding just above new 28-month low (1.1898) hit after Tuesday’s 1.37% drop).
Fresh bears cracked former low at 1.1933 (June 14) and 1.1930 (Oct 2016 low) but failed to register a daily close below on a first attempt.
Sterling was dragged by weakening Euro and pressured by recession fears and political turmoil in Britain, as two ministers of the Johnson’s cabinet resigned on Tuesday that increased odds that Boris Johnson will be replaced as Prime Minister before 2023. Read more...
GBP/USD slides further below 1.1900, lowest since March 2020 amid UK political crisis
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its early modest gains and attracted fresh selling in the vicinity of the 1.2000 psychological mark on Wednesday. The intraday decline dragged spot prices back below the 1.1900 mark, to the lowest level since March 2020 and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The British pound was undermined by the UK political crisis, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure to step down following the resignations of key Tory MPs. This comes amid worries that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England would adopt a gradual approach towards raising interest rates amid growing recession fears further weighed on sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1.1944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2224
|Daily SMA50
|1.2374
|Daily SMA100
|1.2773
|Daily SMA200
|1.3138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1899
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1985
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1763
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2307
