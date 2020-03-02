Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains vulnerable near four-month lows

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.2855/60 guards immediate upside
GBP/USD remains mostly stable around 1.2818, after declining to the lowest since October 16, 2019, on Friday, during the Asian session on Monday.
Even so, the pair remains below the key short-term resistance comprising 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 upside, around 1.2855/60. If at all prices manage to cross 1.2860 on a daily closing basis, a descending trend line from February 13 near 1.3000 will be on the bulls’ radars.
GBP/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near four-month lows
The GBP/USD pair has been moving at the rhythm of coronavirus and Brexit headlines over the last weeks, having fallen to an over four-month low of 1.2725 on Friday, before recovering to end the week above the 1.28 mark following Fed Powell’s pledge to act to support the economic growth.
UK chief negotiator, David Frost, and his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, will hold their first formal meeting for the negotiation of the future relationship between the UK and the EU on Monday. They face a deadline of 31 December 2020, so expectations are low at this initial stage of negotiations.
