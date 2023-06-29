Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains under some selling pressure

Share:

GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 38.2% Fibo. amid stronger USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers near the 1.2645 region during the Asian session and turns lower for the second straight day on Thursday. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2620 area, down just over 0.10% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of a two-week low touched on Wednesday.

The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a two-week high and continues to draw support from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's overnight hawkish remarks, reiterating that two rate increases are likely this year. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is weighed down by worries about economic headwinds stemming from a far more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE). This, in turn, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair and favours bearish traders.

GBP/USD hangs just above two-week low, seems vulnerable to slide further

The GBP/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Thursday and consolidates the overnight slump to the 1.2600 neighbourhood, or a two-week low. The pair currently trades around the 1.2630-1.2625 region, down less than 0.10% for the day, and seems vulnerable to prolonging its recent corrective decline from the YTD peak touched earlier this month.

The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a two-week high in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on Wednesday and is seen as a key factor weighing on the GBP/USD pair. Speaking at a European Central Bank (ECB) conference, Powell reiterated that two rate increases are likely this year and did not rule out the possibility of a rate hike at the next FOMC policy meeting on July 25-26. Powell also said that he does not see inflation coming down to the Fed's 2% target until 2025.