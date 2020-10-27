Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains supported by the 20-day moving average

GBP/USD prints fresh highs near 1.3100, ends three-day negative streak

The GBP/USD is rising on Tuesday after falling during the previous three trading days. During the American session, it printed a fresh daily high at 1.3078 and then pulled back modestly, holding above 1.3060.

The US dollar is posting modest losses across the board affected by a decline in US yields and unable to benefit from better-than-expect US economic data. In Wall Street stocks are mixed. The resurgence in COVID-19 cases is creating concerns among market participants.

GBP/USD trades within a rising channel

GBP/USD traded slightly higher on Tuesday, after hitting support near the psychological 1.3000 barrier on Monday. Overall, the pair has been trading within a rising channel formation since September 25th, and thus, we would consider the short-term outlook to be positive for now.

