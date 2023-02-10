Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined after reversing from weekly top

GBP/USD probes bulls after three-day uptrend as UK GDP, US inflation cues loom
GBP/USD pares weekly gains around 1.2100 as it portrays the Cable traders’ anxiety ahead of the key UK and the US data amid early Friday. In doing so, the quote struggles to justify the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish bias, as well as recession woe.
That said, the market’s fears of economic slowdown joins the downbeat catalysts surrounding the UK economy, as well as the Bank of England (BoE) policymakers’ inability to convince markets of their hawkish bias to weigh on GBP/USD prices. Read more...
GBP/USD gauges cushion above 1.2100 ahead of UK GDP data
The GBP/USD pair is building a cushion around 1.2110 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is expected to remain volatile ahead of the release of the United Kingdom's preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) data.
The economic data is seen at 0.4% vs. the former release of 1.9% on an annual basis. However, the GDP data could remain flat on a quarterly basis against a contraction of 0.3% disclosed in the third quarter. On a monthly basis, a contraction of 0.3% is expected by the street. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2116
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2266
|Daily SMA50
|1.2191
|Daily SMA100
|1.1833
|Daily SMA200
|1.1947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2057
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2142
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2051
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
