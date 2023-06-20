Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined after reversing from 14-month high

GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) ahead of the UK’s inflation data. That said, the recently mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Earlier in the day, The Times came out with the news suggesting that the UK government’s two-year borrowing costs have risen above 5% for the first time in 15 years amid mounting expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will lift interest rates again this week as it battles to contain inflation. The news also added that the Gilt yields, which move inversely to the British Pound prices, have soared in recent days as traders bet that Threadneedle Street will need to raise rates further and will keep them higher for longer than had been anticipated. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable grinds higher past 1.2760 support confluence, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD regains upside momentum, after a downbeat start of the week, as it rises to 1.2800 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair seesaws around the highest levels in 14 months by staying within a one-week-long bullish trend channel.
Apart from the bullish channel, the 21-SMA level and hawkish hopes from the Bank of England (BoE), amid upbeat inflation pressure in the UK, also underpin the upside bias surrounding the Pound Sterling price. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6800 after PBOC's rate cut, RBA Minutes
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and is challenging 0.6800 after the PBOC cut key rates while the less hawkish RBA June meeting MInutes added to the weight on the Aussie. RBA Bullock's comments fail to impress. Fedspeak, US data eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0925 as Fed vs ECB battle heats up
EUR/USD drops for the third consecutive day amid early Tuesday morning in Europe, refreshing intraday low near 1.0920. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies the failure to cross the 1.0970-60 area in the last week, as well as a three-day-old falling resistance line.
Gold: For how long will 100 DMA guard the XAU/USD downside? Premium
Gold price is consolidating in multi-day-day lows while hovering around the $1,950 level early Tuesday. Hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations continue to provide legs to the United States Dollar (USD) recovery alongside the uptrend in the US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto.com rejects accusations of propriety trading, citing risk-neutral operations
Crypto.com has denied allegations that the exchange condones insider trading, citing a stern resolve to steer clear of controversial practices. The articulation comes after five people close to the matter, told Financial Times that the cryptocurrency platform had commissioned internal teams to engage in the crime.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space. Further rate hikes in the likes of the UK, Norway and Switzerland can hold the strong dollar in check.