Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined

GBP/USD defends 1.3600 amid hawkish BOE, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD trades mixed around 1.3620, keeping a week-long sideways grind amid Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair struggles to justify the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers’ optimism and cheer the last Friday’s downbeat US employment data as Brexit fears challenge the buyers during a quiet start to the week.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3645
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3656
|Daily SMA50
|1.3743
|Daily SMA100
|1.3845
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3659
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.363
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.373
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Ready to plunge again? US inflation, UK jobs and ongoing energy issues eyed
Have the fires been extinguished? The kicking of the debt ceiling issue down the road and some ease in energy costs have allowed GBP/USD to recover – and it now faces critical US consumer data, UK jobs, and probably additional worries about supply chain issues.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with short-term resistance below 1.1600
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s recovery moves, clings to immediate resistance around 1.1570 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the currency major pair struggles with a downward sloping trend line from September 24.
GBP/USD: Bears need 1.3580 to give
GBP/USD has corrected into a critical daily resistance following the last September drop to test below 1.35 the figure. The resistance, at this juncture, if it holds, then the price would be expected to melt and break 4-hour supports and results in a downside continuation to test trendline support.
Gold remains depressed below $1,760 amid higher US T-yields
Gold prices continue to face pressure near the higher levels and trades in a broader range of $1,750 and $1,770 for the past week. Multiple factors contributed to the downside movement in the precious metal.
Ethereum prepares for new all-time highs
Ethereum price action saw bulls flocking it at $3.250, around the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the monthly pivot, as favorable tailwinds hovered in cryptocurrencies. For the second week in a row, ETH price action broke above a few significant resistance levels.
US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers
The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions. Nonfarm Payrolls added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the 500,000 consensus forecast.