Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains resilient to the dollar’s demand

GBP/USD fizzles run-up beyond 1.3700 as traders await fresh clues

GBP/USD drops to 1.3725 while probing the previous day’s recovery gains from 1.3630 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable fails to cheer the upbeat news from UK PM Boris Johnson as the same suggests deterioration of Britain’s latest tussle with the European Union over the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3714 Today Daily Change -0.0018 Today Daily Change % -0.13 Today daily open 1.3732 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3641 Daily SMA50 1.3509 Daily SMA100 1.3249 Daily SMA200 1.2969 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3746 Previous Daily Low 1.363 Previous Weekly High 1.3746 Previous Weekly Low 1.352 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3702 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3674 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.366 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3587 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3544 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3775 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3818 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3891

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls maintain the pressure

The GBP/USD pair continues to consolidate near this year high, recovering this Thursday from an intraday low at 1.3629 to settle in the 1.3740 price zone. The pair was exclusively driven by dollar’s demand or the absence of it. The dollar appreciated throughout the first half of the day on the back of risk-aversion and as stocks fell. The scenario changed with Wall Street’s opening and a nice comeback in equities, as the three major indexes trimmed Wednesday’s losses.

Read More ...