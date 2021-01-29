Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains resilient to the dollar’s demand

GBP/USD fizzles run-up beyond 1.3700 as traders await fresh clues
GBP/USD drops to 1.3725 while probing the previous day’s recovery gains from 1.3630 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable fails to cheer the upbeat news from UK PM Boris Johnson as the same suggests deterioration of Britain’s latest tussle with the European Union over the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3641
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3249
|Daily SMA200
|1.2969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.363
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls maintain the pressure
The GBP/USD pair continues to consolidate near this year high, recovering this Thursday from an intraday low at 1.3629 to settle in the 1.3740 price zone. The pair was exclusively driven by dollar’s demand or the absence of it. The dollar appreciated throughout the first half of the day on the back of risk-aversion and as stocks fell. The scenario changed with Wall Street’s opening and a nice comeback in equities, as the three major indexes trimmed Wednesday’s losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
