Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains pressured after the biggest daily fall since June

GBP/USD renews monthly bottom above 1.3600 on Brexit, covid woes

Having dropped the most since June, GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3630, battling the key technical support, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the recently easy consumer confidence figures while also bearish the burden of the Brexit and coronavirus jitters.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3635
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.364
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3845
Daily SMA50 1.3856
Daily SMA100 1.3926
Daily SMA200 1.3789
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3758
Previous Daily Low 1.3632
Previous Weekly High 1.3894
Previous Weekly Low 1.3791
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.368
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.371
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3596
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3551
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.347
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3722
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3803
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3848

 

GBP/USD outlook: Risk aversion pushes cable below 1.37 mark

Cable resumes steep descend, which paused after 0.8% drop on Tuesday, and probed below 1.3700 mark on Thursday. Bears cracked pivotal Fibo support at 1.3668 (76.4% of 1.3571/1.3983), on course to fully retrace the upleg from 1.3571 (July 20 low).

Rising bearish momentum and multiple MA bear crosses on daily chart support the action but bears may face headwinds on approach to the top of thick rising weekly cloud (1.3645) as daily stochastic is oversold.

