Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains negative as Fed holds rates unchanged

NEWS | By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD remains negative as Fed holds rates unchanged ahead of Powell’s press conference

The GBP/USD oscillates at around 1.2108 after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep rates unchanged at the 5.25% - 5.50% range and said it is prepared to adjust its policy stance “as appropriate.” Read More...

Pound Sterling recovers as weak US data improves appeal for risk-sensitive assets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) delivers a vertical recovery as the weak US economic data has improved the risk appetite of the market participants. Investors still await a major action ahead of monetary policy decisions from both the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair remains on tenterhooks as investors expect that the BoE will keep interest rates unchanged. Read More...

GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2150, Fed, BoE rate decisions eyed

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The major pair faces rejection near the 1.2200 mark. Market players await the highly anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday. These events might trigger the volatility in the market. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2139, losing 0.11% on the day. Read More...
 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2114
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.2153
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2183
Daily SMA50 1.2329
Daily SMA100 1.2562
Daily SMA200 1.2438
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2201
Previous Daily Low 1.212
Previous Weekly High 1.2289
Previous Weekly Low 1.207
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2151
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.217
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2034
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2196
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2239
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2277

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

