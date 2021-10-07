Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains muted on Thursday in the Asian session

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3600 amid upbeat mood

The GBP/USD pair remains subdued below 1.3600 in the Asian session following the previous session's decline. The pair touched the intraday high at 1.3598 before retreating toward the lower level. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3580, down 0.01% for the day.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3587
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3678
Daily SMA50 1.3756
Daily SMA100 1.3856
Daily SMA200 1.3845
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3636
Previous Daily Low 1.3544
Previous Weekly High 1.3729
Previous Weekly Low 1.3412
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3601
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3495
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3446
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3631
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.368
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3723

 

GBP/USD outlook: Risk aversion and UK data miss push sterling lower after four-day rally

Fresh risk aversion, combined with weaker than expected UK data, pushed sterling nearly 0.5% down in European trading on Wednesday. Strong rebound in past four days lost steam at initial barrier at 1.3641 (Aug 20 low) and ahead of 1.3662 pivot (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement of 1.3912/1.3412 descend), with reversal pattern forming on daily chart and generating strong bearish signal.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

