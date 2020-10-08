Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains lackluster

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-bar SMA favors attempts to regain 1.3000

GBP/USD seesaws between 1.2918 and 1.2922 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian session on Thursday. The Cable successfully recovered from 100-bar SMA the previous day, following Tuesday’s pullback from 200-bar SMA. The upside momentum also takes clues from the absence of overbought RSI conditions, which in turn suggest the quote’s additional rise.

However, buyers are waiting for a clear break above 1.2930 to escalate the recovery moves toward the 1.3000 round-figure comprising 200-bar SMA. Also challenging the GBP/USD bulls is a horizontal line around 1.3010 that comprising multiple levels marked since September 08.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Mounting Brexit tensions limit Pound’s advance

The GBP/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.2844, helped by the soft tone of the American currency. The Pound came under selling pressure amid market talks indicating that the UK is planning to quit Brexit trade talks if they cannot reach a deal by October 15, the date set by PM Boris Johnson. Also, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove noted that no-deal preparations are intensifying while UK’s chief negotiator David Frost, said that fisheries are the most difficult issue remaining in negotiations with the EU.

Read More ...