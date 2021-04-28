Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains in recent range, now closer to the upper limit

GBP/USD analysis: Bulls likely to prevail

GBP/USD

On April 27, the Pound Sterling surged by 56 pips or 0.40% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 1.3920 during Tuesday's trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher. A breakout through the upper boundary of the channel pattern could occur within this session.

GBP/USD hits fresh daily highs above 1.3900 as US dollar weakens ahead of FOMC

The GBP/USD bounced at 1.3860 and turned to the upside. Recently, amid a broad slide of the US dollar, it climbed to 1.3922, hitting a fresh daily high. It is hovering around 1.3900 ahead of the FOMC statement.

At 18:00 GMT, the Fed will announce its decision. The central bank is expected to keep its monetary assign unchanged. Chari Powell will hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT. No forecasts will be released today. The tone and the signs of the central could have an impact on markets.

