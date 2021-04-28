Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains in recent range, now closer to the upper limit

GBP/USD analysis: Bulls likely to prevail
On April 27, the Pound Sterling surged by 56 pips or 0.40% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 1.3920 during Tuesday's trading session.
As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher. A breakout through the upper boundary of the channel pattern could occur within this session.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily highs above 1.3900 as US dollar weakens ahead of FOMC
The GBP/USD bounced at 1.3860 and turned to the upside. Recently, amid a broad slide of the US dollar, it climbed to 1.3922, hitting a fresh daily high. It is hovering around 1.3900 ahead of the FOMC statement.
At 18:00 GMT, the Fed will announce its decision. The central bank is expected to keep its monetary assign unchanged. Chari Powell will hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT. No forecasts will be released today. The tone and the signs of the central could have an impact on markets.
EUR/USD choppy around 1.21 after the Fed stays the course
EUR/USD has been trading choppily around 1.21 after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD rebounds from two-week lows to $1775 ahead of the FOMC
Metals recovered strength during the American session and ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold prices bounced sharply from weekly lows back above $1770. The yellow metal awaits Powell with a positive intraday tone.
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.