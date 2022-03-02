Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains in negative mode

GBP/USD Forecast: Decline below 1.3270 to ramp up bearish pressure

Following Monday's recovery attempt, GBP/USD has lost its traction and lost 0.7% on Tuesday before extending its decline early Wednesday. The pair has been trying to stabilize around 1.3300 but the risk-averse market environment suggests there is a small chance of a convincing recovery in the short term.

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been reportedly postponed toward the end of the week. Ukraine's Presidential Adviser said that the date of peace talks was under discussion. On top of this uncertainty, the governor of Ukraine's city of Kherson said earlier in the day that the city was completely surrounded by Russian forces. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD outlook: Remains in negative mode and cracks 1.33 Fibo support

Cable probed below 1.33 mark and cracked 2022 low (1.3272) posted on Feb 24 when war in Ukraine started but failed to sustain break and holding above pivotal 1.33 level (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3161/1.3748) so far.

Near-term outlook remains grim, as conflict resumes, keeping in play strong risk aversion that lifts the dollar.

Technical studies also point to the downside, as Tuesday’s large bearish daily candle weighs, adding to strengthening negative momentum and moving averages in full bearish on daily chart. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to YTD low, moves back above 1.3300 mark

The GBP/USD pair reversed the early European session slide to the fresh YTD low and was last seen trading in neutral territory, just above the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

As investors assess the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a goodish recovery in the equity markets undermined traditional safe-haven assets on Wednesday. This, in turn, forced the US dollar to pare its intraday gains to the highest level since June 2020 and assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.3270 region. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3333
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3323
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3528
Daily SMA50 1.3526
Daily SMA100 1.3497
Daily SMA200 1.3666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3438
Previous Daily Low 1.3302
Previous Weekly High 1.3638
Previous Weekly Low 1.3273
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3354
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3386
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3271
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3136
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3406
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3489
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3541

 

 

