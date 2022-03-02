Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains in negative mode

GBP/USD Forecast: Decline below 1.3270 to ramp up bearish pressure

Following Monday's recovery attempt, GBP/USD has lost its traction and lost 0.7% on Tuesday before extending its decline early Wednesday. The pair has been trying to stabilize around 1.3300 but the risk-averse market environment suggests there is a small chance of a convincing recovery in the short term.

The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been reportedly postponed toward the end of the week. Ukraine's Presidential Adviser said that the date of peace talks was under discussion. On top of this uncertainty, the governor of Ukraine's city of Kherson said earlier in the day that the city was completely surrounded by Russian forces. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Remains in negative mode and cracks 1.33 Fibo support

Cable probed below 1.33 mark and cracked 2022 low (1.3272) posted on Feb 24 when war in Ukraine started but failed to sustain break and holding above pivotal 1.33 level (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3161/1.3748) so far.

Near-term outlook remains grim, as conflict resumes, keeping in play strong risk aversion that lifts the dollar.

Technical studies also point to the downside, as Tuesday’s large bearish daily candle weighs, adding to strengthening negative momentum and moving averages in full bearish on daily chart. Read more...

GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to YTD low, moves back above 1.3300 mark

The GBP/USD pair reversed the early European session slide to the fresh YTD low and was last seen trading in neutral territory, just above the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

As investors assess the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a goodish recovery in the equity markets undermined traditional safe-haven assets on Wednesday. This, in turn, forced the US dollar to pare its intraday gains to the highest level since June 2020 and assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.3270 region. Read more...