Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains heavy around fortnight low

GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD

GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3835 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed a two-week low the previous day as broad US dollar strength exerts additional downside pressure on the quote, other than the covid and Brexit-led woes. Britain braces for more booster shots as virus-led deaths jump to five-month high.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3824
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3831
Daily SMA50 1.3907
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3767
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3873
Previous Daily Low 1.3828
Previous Weekly High 1.3958
Previous Weekly Low 1.3861
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3802
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3911

 

Chart of the day: GBP/USD

A bull flag or a breakdown? That's the question which should be answered following the CPI data tomorrow in North American trade. Inflation metrics have been running hot as of late and CPI data has either beat or come "in line" with forecasts all of 2021. A strong CPI beat tomorrow could boost the US Dollar across the board as the market would anticipate the FOMC to start tapering bond purchases later this year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

