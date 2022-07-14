GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish bias stays intact with 1.1800 in sight

GBP/USD has lost its traction after having advanced toward 1.2000 and fell nearly 100 pips from Wednesday's high. The pair remains at the mercy of the dollar's valuation and the technical picture suggests that buyers remain reluctant to bet on a steady recovery.

Fueled by the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the UK and the modest dollar weakness, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment and hawkish Fed bets, however, forced the pair to reverse its course. Read more...

GBP/USD remains depressed near mid-1.1800s, seems vulnerable amid fresh USD buying

The GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and remained on the defensive through the early European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.1850-1.1845 region, just a few pips above its lowest level since March 2020 touched earlier this week.

The US dollar was back in demand and climbed to a fresh two-decade high amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The red-hot US consumer inflation, which accelerated to the highest level since November 1981, cemented the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Read more...

GBP/USD: Support levels at 1.1777 and 1.1673 to be tested in coming days – Westpac

GBP/USD bears keep reins below 1.19. Given the strength of the US dollar’s momentum, support levels at 1.1777 and 1.1673 seem likely to be tested in the coming days, economists at Westpac report.

“There is at least a little breathing room for cable ahead of the March 2020 pandemic panic lows near 1.14.”

“Given the strength of the US dollar’s momentum, support levels at 1.1777 and 1.1673 seem likely to be tested in coming days, though a hawkish Bailey might lend some support.” Read more...