GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish bias stays intact with 1.1800 in sight
GBP/USD has lost its traction after having advanced toward 1.2000 and fell nearly 100 pips from Wednesday's high. The pair remains at the mercy of the dollar's valuation and the technical picture suggests that buyers remain reluctant to bet on a steady recovery.
Fueled by the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the UK and the modest dollar weakness, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment and hawkish Fed bets, however, forced the pair to reverse its course. Read more...
GBP/USD remains depressed near mid-1.1800s, seems vulnerable amid fresh USD buying
The GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and remained on the defensive through the early European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.1850-1.1845 region, just a few pips above its lowest level since March 2020 touched earlier this week.
The US dollar was back in demand and climbed to a fresh two-decade high amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The red-hot US consumer inflation, which accelerated to the highest level since November 1981, cemented the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Read more...
GBP/USD: Support levels at 1.1777 and 1.1673 to be tested in coming days – Westpac
GBP/USD bears keep reins below 1.19. Given the strength of the US dollar’s momentum, support levels at 1.1777 and 1.1673 seem likely to be tested in the coming days, economists at Westpac report.
“There is at least a little breathing room for cable ahead of the March 2020 pandemic panic lows near 1.14.”
“Given the strength of the US dollar’s momentum, support levels at 1.1777 and 1.1673 seem likely to be tested in coming days, though a hawkish Bailey might lend some support.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1831
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2304
|Daily SMA100
|1.2674
|Daily SMA200
|1.309
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
