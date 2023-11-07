Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2300s

GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2300s as USD recovers further from multi-week low
GBP/USD retreats from key resistance level as UK GDP looms
Pound Sterling trades close to three-week high amid risk-on mood, UK GDP eyed
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2338
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2197
|Daily SMA50
|1.23
|Daily SMA100
|1.2542
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2429
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2342
|Previous Weekly High
|1.239
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.209
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2285
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD extends losses toward 0.6400 after RBA's dovish rate hike
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6400 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked interest rate to 4.35%, as expected, but tweaked the language in the policy statement, tempering hawkish expectations. Broad US Dollar recovery is also weighing on the pair.
EUR/USD battles 1.0700, as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling pressure, battling 1.0700 in early Europe on Tuesday. The renewed upside in the US Dollar and a return of risk-off flows are exerting downward pressure on the pair. ECB and Fed speak are in focus.
Gold price slides back closer to monthly low amid some follow-through USD buying
Gold price drifts lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops back closer to the monthly low during the Asian session. The ongoing USD recovery from its lowest level since September 20 touched on Monday turns out to be a key factor undermining the commodity.
Worldcoin must clear these equal highs for token holders to realize 20% gains
Worldcoin (WLD) price has been on an uptrend, following on the heels of the broader market in the rally that began on October 18. The upside momentum for the AI crypto coin could get a boostsoon as its founding company, OpenAI, readies for the first artificial intelligence developer conference.
Another black November for the Dollar?
November 2022 was a historically negative month for the dollar, and this month has also started with a correction. Positioning is playing a role and we suspect it may be too early to see the deterioration in US activity necessary to drag USD sustainably lower.