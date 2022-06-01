GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook points to bearish shift

GBP/USD has edged lower early Wednesday after having snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair stays below 1.2600 and faces the next support at 1.2560. In case this level fails, the bearish pressure could increase.

The greenback capitalized on rising US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar Index recovered from the monthly low it touched at 101.30 earlier in the week. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory in the European session and helps the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals. Read more...

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2600 mark, seems vulnerable to slide further

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.2560 area and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday. This marked the second successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying.

The US dollar gained some follow-through traction and recovered further from over a one-month low amid rising US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish remarks. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, Waller backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a nearly two-week high, which, along with the worsening outlook for the global economy acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck. Read more...

GBP/USD to suffer substantial losses towards the 1.2073/13 support zone – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has stalled below key resistance at the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48. Economists at Credit Suisse look for a move to 1.2073/13 in due course.

“With the falling medium-term moving averages and negative MACD momentum painting a clear bearish picture, we look for further weakness to develop from the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48, with an eventual objective of the May 2020 low and the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.2073/13.” Read more...