GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook points to bearish shift
GBP/USD has edged lower early Wednesday after having snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair stays below 1.2600 and faces the next support at 1.2560. In case this level fails, the bearish pressure could increase.
The greenback capitalized on rising US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar Index recovered from the monthly low it touched at 101.30 earlier in the week. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory in the European session and helps the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals. Read more...
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2600 mark, seems vulnerable to slide further
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.2560 area and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday. This marked the second successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying.
The US dollar gained some follow-through traction and recovered further from over a one-month low amid rising US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish remarks. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, Waller backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a nearly two-week high, which, along with the worsening outlook for the global economy acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck. Read more...
GBP/USD to suffer substantial losses towards the 1.2073/13 support zone – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD has stalled below key resistance at the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48. Economists at Credit Suisse look for a move to 1.2073/13 in due course.
“With the falling medium-term moving averages and negative MACD momentum painting a clear bearish picture, we look for further weakness to develop from the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48, with an eventual objective of the May 2020 low and the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.2073/13.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2582
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2449
|Daily SMA50
|1.2752
|Daily SMA100
|1.3089
|Daily SMA200
|1.3322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2656
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
