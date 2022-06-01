GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook points to bearish shift

GBP/USD has edged lower early Wednesday after having snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair stays below 1.2600 and faces the next support at 1.2560. In case this level fails, the bearish pressure could increase.

The greenback capitalized on rising US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar Index recovered from the monthly low it touched at 101.30 earlier in the week. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory in the European session and helps the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2600 mark, seems vulnerable to slide further

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.2560 area and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday. This marked the second successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying.

The US dollar gained some follow-through traction and recovered further from over a one-month low amid rising US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish remarks. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, Waller backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a nearly two-week high, which, along with the worsening outlook for the global economy acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck. Read more...

GBP/USD to suffer substantial losses towards the 1.2073/13 support zone – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has stalled below key resistance at the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48. Economists at Credit Suisse look for a move to 1.2073/13 in due course.

“With the falling medium-term moving averages and negative MACD momentum painting a clear bearish picture, we look for further weakness to develop from the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48, with an eventual objective of the May 2020 low and the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.2073/13.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2582
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.2604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2449
Daily SMA50 1.2752
Daily SMA100 1.3089
Daily SMA200 1.3322
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2656
Previous Daily Low 1.2561
Previous Weekly High 1.2667
Previous Weekly Low 1.2472
Previous Monthly High 1.2667
Previous Monthly Low 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.262
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2462
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2653
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2749

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays above 1.0700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stays above 1.0700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and continues to fluctuate above 1.0700. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the dollar ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 as focus shifts to US data

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 as focus shifts to US data

GBP/USD is moving sideways near 1.2600 mid-week as investors await the next catalyst. The ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. The Fed will release its Beige Book as well.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to recover from $1,830 as US yields edge higher

Gold struggles to recover from $1,830 as US yields edge higher

Gold stays on the back foot on Wednesday and trades at its lowest level in nearly two weeks at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory ahead of key US data, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.

Gold News

Breaking: TRON's TRX price is breaking out, hinting at a 70% upswing

Breaking: TRON's TRX price is breaking out, hinting at a 70% upswing

TRON's TRX price appears to be breaking out of a symmetrical triangle that has developed on its daily chart over the past 15 months. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures