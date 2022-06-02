GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-SMA tests bears below 1.2500
GBP/USD licks its wounds around a fortnight low, after dropping the most in two weeks, as the 100-SMA probes the downturn during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable pair stays pressured around 1.2480-80 levels by the press time.
GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook points to bearish shift
GBP/USD has edged lower early Wednesday after having snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair stays below 1.2600 and faces the next support at 1.2560. In case this level fails, the bearish pressure could increase.
