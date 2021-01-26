Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains depressed

GBP/USD stays below 1.3700 amid risk aversion, UK employment report in focus

GBP/USD drops to 1.3663, staying around Monday’s low of 1.3648, as Asian traders begin Tuesday’s session. In doing so, the cable responds to the fresh risk-off mood after flashing a two-day losing streak. While the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions seem recovering at home, broad fears of virus variants and a delay in the much-awaited US fiscal stimulus, not to forget pre-data/event cautious sentiment, sour the market mood and heavy the pair.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3675
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.367
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3622
Daily SMA50 1.3482
Daily SMA100 1.3226
Daily SMA200 1.2949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3724
Previous Daily Low 1.3649
Previous Weekly High 1.3746
Previous Weekly Low 1.352
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3695
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3638
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3606
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3563
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3712
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3755
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3787

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Eyes on UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair is posting modest daily losses this Tuesday, trading by the end of the American session around 1.3660. An early advance was offset by the prevalent risk-off mood throughout the second half of the day, although the downside remained limited for the pound. The UK didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data, although coronavirus-related news were encouraging. The country reported 22.2K new contagions on Monday, the lowest since mid-December. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there are early signs the latest measures against COVID-19 “are working.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

