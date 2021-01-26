Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains depressed

GBP/USD stays below 1.3700 amid risk aversion, UK employment report in focus

GBP/USD drops to 1.3663, staying around Monday’s low of 1.3648, as Asian traders begin Tuesday’s session. In doing so, the cable responds to the fresh risk-off mood after flashing a two-day losing streak. While the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions seem recovering at home, broad fears of virus variants and a delay in the much-awaited US fiscal stimulus, not to forget pre-data/event cautious sentiment, sour the market mood and heavy the pair.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3675 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 1.367 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3622 Daily SMA50 1.3482 Daily SMA100 1.3226 Daily SMA200 1.2949 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3724 Previous Daily Low 1.3649 Previous Weekly High 1.3746 Previous Weekly Low 1.352 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3677 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3695 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3638 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3606 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3563 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3712 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3755 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3787

GBP/USD Forecast: Eyes on UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair is posting modest daily losses this Tuesday, trading by the end of the American session around 1.3660. An early advance was offset by the prevalent risk-off mood throughout the second half of the day, although the downside remained limited for the pound. The UK didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data, although coronavirus-related news were encouraging. The country reported 22.2K new contagions on Monday, the lowest since mid-December. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there are early signs the latest measures against COVID-19 “are working.”

