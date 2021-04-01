Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains confined in a range, forming a symmetrical triangle

GBP/USD Forecast: Two US figures may outweigh sterling's strength
Has fake news ruined the fun of April Fool's Day? It seems that investors are unsure what narrative to believe when it comes to President Joe Biden's massive $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.
On the one hand, immense spending is set to boost the economy, potentially lifting inflation, and trigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, expenditure will be spread over eight years – and would be funded by tax hikes. That implies less borrowing and therefore lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. However, investors may frown on any tax hike and a resulting drop in stocks could boost the safe-haven greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains confined in a range, forming a symmetrical triangle
The GBP/USD pair continued with its two-way price moves around 100-hour SMA pivotal point and remained confined well within the previous day's trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.3780 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines since the beginning of this week. This constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the 1-hour chart, indicating indecision among traders. Read more...
GBP/USD: Potential dollar strength to outweigh sterling's advantages
GBP/USD has been holding onto its gains amid improving prospects for the UK economy. However, two US figures may outweigh sterling's strength on Maundy Thursday, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“On the one hand, immense spending is set to boost the economy, potentially lifting inflation, and trigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, expenditure will be spread over eight years – and would be funded by tax hikes. That implies less borrowing and therefore lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. However, investors may frown on any tax hike and a resulting drop in stocks could boost the safe-haven greenback.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3787
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3848
|Daily SMA50
|1.3841
|Daily SMA100
|1.3646
|Daily SMA200
|1.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3812
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3716
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.