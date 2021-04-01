Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains confined in a range, forming a symmetrical triangle

GBP/USD Forecast: Two US figures may outweigh sterling's strength

Has fake news ruined the fun of April Fool's Day? It seems that investors are unsure what narrative to believe when it comes to President Joe Biden's massive $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.

On the one hand, immense spending is set to boost the economy, potentially lifting inflation, and trigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, expenditure will be spread over eight years – and would be funded by tax hikes. That implies less borrowing and therefore lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. However, investors may frown on any tax hike and a resulting drop in stocks could boost the safe-haven greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains confined in a range, forming a symmetrical triangle

The GBP/USD pair continued with its two-way price moves around 100-hour SMA pivotal point and remained confined well within the previous day's trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.3780 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines since the beginning of this week. This constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the 1-hour chart, indicating indecision among traders. Read more...

GBP/USD: Potential dollar strength to outweigh sterling's advantages

GBP/USD has been holding onto its gains amid improving prospects for the UK economy. However, two US figures may outweigh sterling's strength on Maundy Thursday, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

