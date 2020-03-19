Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.1600 mark, seems vulnerable

GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.1600 mark, seems vulnerable
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm intraday direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Thursday.
The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and digested the previous day's brutal selloff of nearly 700 pips to the lowest level since 1985, triggered by nervousness over the coronavirus pandemic.
The disappointing over the UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson's late move to discourage mass gathering and controversial measures on combating the coronavirus outbreak continued exerting some pressure on the British pound.
GBP/USD: Setting the stage for an extension of the recent bearish trend
Key quotes
“GBP/USD's inability to build on the overnight rebound adds credence to the negative outlook. However, extremely oversold conditions warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.”
“Any meaningful recovery back above the 1.1600 mark might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.1630 region and seems more likely to remain capped near the resistance at the 1.1700 round-figure mark.”
GBP/USD: At 1.19 on a 3-month view – Rabobank
Key quotes
“Without doubt, the broad based strength of the USD is a large factor behind today’s plunge in the value of the pound.”
“It is likely that the USD will remain strong until there are signs that the coronavirus crisis has been contained. That said, GBP has also lost ground vs. the EUR which is suggestive of intrinsic softness.”
“It is likely that GBP/USD will experience a bounce when the crisis has peaked and when USD demand relaxes.”
