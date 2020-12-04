Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains capped below 1.3500 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Last-minute Brexit crisis may provide buying opportunity
The Brexit mood is getting darker – but is it the darkest hour before dawn rises? The latest headlines in the saga are in offer something for everybody.
UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said that talks are in a difficult phase and there are still some tricky issues to be resolved. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, said that the next hours or days are critical and added that a no-deal is possible. A French minister seemed to confirm reports earlier in the week that Paris reserves the option to veto a deal if it is dissatisfied. Read more...
GBP/USD remains capped below 1.3500 mark, up little ahead of NFP
Following some intraday volatility during the first half of the European trading action, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have stabilized around the 1.3475 region.
In the latest Brexit-related developments, the French Junior European Affairs secretary Clément Beaune said there is a risk there will not be a Brexit deal and that they would veto any deal that is deemed unsatisfactory. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure and dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 1.3410. The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived and was quickly bought into after an EU official reportedly said that a trade deal with the UK is imminent and is expected by the weekend. The GBP/USD pair rallied around 80-85 pips in reaction to the headlines and was further supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD clings to modest gains above mid-1.3400s, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to the 1.3430 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.
Following the previous day's pullback from the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or fresh YTD tops, the pair witnessed a modest pullback on the last trading day of the week amid persistent Brexit uncertainties. In the latest Brexit-related headlines, the French Junior European Affairs secretary Clément Beaune said there is a risk there will not be a Brexit deal and added that they would veto any deal that is deemed unsatisfactory. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3468
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3284
|Daily SMA50
|1.3093
|Daily SMA100
|1.3054
|Daily SMA200
|1.2738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3672
