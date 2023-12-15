Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains capped below 1.2800 following mixed UK data

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Firm BoE stance to continue to support Pound Sterling

After setting a fresh multi-month high near 1.2800 on Thursday, GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase at around 1.2750 early Friday. The pair's bullish bias remains intact, with a potential to correct lower in the near term.

Despite the worsening growth outlook and softening wage inflation in the UK, the Bank of England (BoE) refrained from adopting a dovish tone after keeping the key rate unchanged at 5.25%. The BoE repeated in its policy statement that the monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an "extended period of time" and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that it was too early to say that interest rates have peaked. Read more...

GBP/USD remains capped below 1.2800 following mixed UK data

The Sterling bounced higher following the release of the UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI figures on Friday although it remains unable to find a meaningful acceptance in the 1.2800 area. Data released earlier today showed a strong improvement in services activity in December. The 52.7 flash PMI beat expectations of a 51.0 reading an marks the best performance of the last five months.



On the other hand, manufacturing activity revealed a deeper contraction, retreating to 46.4 from 47.2 in November, against the market consensus of a 47.5 reading. Read more...

GBP/USD: 1.30 could be the surprise package for Christmas above resistance at 1.2820/1.2850 – ING

The Bank of England (BoE) offered pushback against dovish expectations. Economists at ING analyze the Pound’s outlook after the latest Monetary Policy Statement.

There was nothing in the BoE statement to encourage dovish expectations for 2024, and Dec 2024 Sonia 3m interest rate futures lost about 10 ticks after the meeting. Read more...