Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains bearish in very short-term

Powell is expected to provide cues about when the central bank will begin lowering its key borrowing rates. In June’s policy meeting, Powell said that the softening of inflationary pressures in May is encouraging, but policymakers want to see inflation decline for months before considering interest rate cuts. Officials projected only one rate cut this year as they lack evidence that inflation is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) retraces to 1.2620 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair weakens as market participants turn risk-averse amid uncertainty ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at 13:30 GMT and the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, scheduled on Friday.

Short-term momentum indicators are also pointing to a continuation of the bearish bias. The RSI is still developing beneath its downtrend line and the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is standing beneath its trigger and zero lines with weak momentum. Read more...

GBP/USD started a bearish wave again after the spike towards the three-month high of 1.2860, sending prices beneath the 20- and the 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is ready to retest the mid-level of the long-term trading range at 1.2610.

