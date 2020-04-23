Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains at the front foot despite weak UK data and looks for recovery extension [Video]

GBP/USD: A bull failure under $1.2380 would confirm an increasingly corrective position [Video]
The Cable bulls have reacted reasonably positively in the wake of Tuesday’s strong negative candlestick. We have seen the basis of support forming with the 50% Fibonacci retracement (of the $1.3200/$1.1405 sell-off) around $1.2300 and now a tick back higher is testing what is an 8 day downtrend (which comes in today at $1.2380). Given the overhead supply around $1.2405 (the old lows of last week) this is an important little phase for the near to medium term outlook on Cable. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains at the front foot despite weak UK data and looks for recovery extension
The British pound stayed afloat above 1.2300 round-figure support and bounced towards Wednesday’s recovery high at 1.2385, showing minimal negative reaction on significantly weaker UK PMI data for April (Manufacturing 32.9 vs 42 f/c; Services 12.3 vs 29.0 f/c and Composite 12.9 vs 31.4 f/c).
Attempts to extend recovery after pullback from 1.2647 high stalled at 1.2247 on Tuesday, now probe through thin falling daily cloud, which will start to thicken from tomorrow.
Fresh bulls need to regain 1.2400 handle (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2647/1.2247 / 20DMA / base of thick 4-hr cloud), with break here to generate bullish signal for further recovery. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady near mid-1.2300s, moves little post-UK PMIs
The GBP/USD pair held steady around the 1.2345-50 region and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro data.
The pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and continued with its struggle for a firm intraday direction, rather unaffected by the disappointing release of flash UK PMI prints.
The flash version of the UK Manufacturing PMI plunged to 32.9 for April and the gauge for the services sector came in at 12.3, which further illustrated the extent of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
The pair, however, moved little and also shrugged off some renewed buying around the US dollar, which remained well supported by its status as the global currency and a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment. Read more...
