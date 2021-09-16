Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains above 1.3800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 1.3800 mark amid broad-based USD strength
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dropped to the 1.3810 region, or fresh daily lows in the last hour.
Resurgent US dollar demand was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair on Thursday. Despite signs of inflationary pressure in the US, investors seem convinced about an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. This, along with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent cautious mood, underpinned the safe-haven greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Remains above 1.3800
After finding support in the 1.3800 mark on Wednesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate surged to the 1.3850 level. This level provided enough resistance for a decline to begin. By the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the rate was aiming at the support of the 1.3800 mark.
Meanwhile, the pair mostly ignored the weekly simple pivot point and the 55, 100 and 200-hour SMAs, as round exchange rate levels managed to hold. Read more...
GBP/USD: Forward yield spreads suggesting a potential lift for the pound – Westpac
Solid hard data endorsed strong surveys and if affirmed by BoE’s Agents Report and tilt MPC to taper and lift rates in 2022. GBP/USD could well push above 1.40 again, in the opinion of economists at Westpac.
“If retail sales are solid and the recent strength in key CBI trends and PMI surveys do not show any ill-effects from the ending of UK’s employment-supporting furlough scheme, then the recent lift in expectations for a clear tapering and rate hike bias for the BoE will most likely be affirmed. That would gain greater force if the Agents’ Report continues to show positive employment and investment intentions.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3811
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3774
|Daily SMA50
|1.3808
|Daily SMA100
|1.3915
|Daily SMA200
|1.3832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3854
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.383
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.389
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3927
